Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Our Brady Bunch Live By 2 Different Sets of Rules

Two people leave there previous relationships to find love with each other, get married and bring their children together to live as one with them. Everything is perfect except the wife’s set of rules are way softer than the husband’s. Who’s rules will rule?

A real life Mike Brady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, to get some brotherly love on how to toughen up his new step son’s and have them earn their keep at home by doing chores just like his son does. Although Sam Sylk feels that some of this should have been hashed before they walked down the isle, he did offer some ‘spare the rod, spoil the rod’, ‘King of you castle’ advice. Check it out below.