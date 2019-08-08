CLOSE
Migos Rapper Quavo Bought His Mama A Jeep For Her Birthday

Mama Huncho got a nice set of wheels.

Capitol Music Group's 6th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Quavo makes hits with the Migos, stays cooking on the basketball court and maybe most importantly, keep his mama happy. The Atlanta rapper recently gifted his mother a Jeep.

 

Per standard 2019 protocol, he made sure to document the gifting on Instagram or else it wouldn’t have really happened. The Atlanta rapper hooked mom up with a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

“M A M A H U N C H O Happy Bday I love You Til Death My Bestfriend U Are the Founder No 530 NO Gang I Always Will Reward You For Your Greatness !!!Your Only SON!!!! Quavo,” was his caption of a series of flicks capturing his mother’s reaction.

Quavo’s mom, Edna Marshall, collection of whips is off to a nice start—last year he gifted her a Range Rover.

[H/T Page Six]

