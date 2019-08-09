CLOSE
That’s What I Think: You Don’t Know A Person Until You Live With Them

Damon has come to realize that you never really know a person until you live with them. This goes for dating, friends and fellow comedians. For example, now Damon is in a house full of comics in Martha’s Vineyard and things have been interesting. The first few days were great, but then everyone’s habits and quirks started coming out.  He has discovered who is a night owl, who’s an early bird, and which couples do it like jackrabbits. And for some reason, when someone is doing it everyone else wants to listen.

