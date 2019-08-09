CLOSE
TOP 10 REALITY STARS OF ALL TIME LIST

With everyone talking about the top rappers and Singers of all time, TV producer Carlos King decided to come up with a list of the top reality TV stars of all time. King has produced shows like “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” and “Hollywood Divas.

Check out the list below:

10. Evelyn Lozada

9. Tamar Braxton

8. Kenya Moore

7. Kim Kardashian

6. Joseline Hernandez

5. Omarosa

4. Bethenny Frankel

3. NeNe Leakes

2. Tami Roman

1. Tiffany “New York” Pollard

What do you think of this list??

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

