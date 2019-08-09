Konami Announces Final 7 Games Coming To The TurboGrafx-16 Mini

We already knew the Konami’s retro console, the TurboGrafx-16 Mini will be stuffed with 50 games with room for more. Konami on Thursday (August 8) brought that total to 57 with the announcement of the last seven games.

When the retro console arrives March 19, 2020, exclusively through Amazon, retro gamers can look forward to playing the classic horror beat-’em-up Splatterhouse. PC Engine fans will see the return of Japanese titles, classic shooter Galaga ‘88 and fantasy shoot ‘em up Seirei Senshi Spriggan.

The list of the latest additions are:

Seirei Senshi Spriggan (PC Engine)

Spriggan Mark 2 (PC Engine)

Dragon Spirit (PC Engine)

Galaga ’88 (PC Engine)

The Genji and the Heike Clans (PC Engine)

The Legend of Valkyrie (PC Engine)

Splatterhouse (TurboGrafx-16)

Konami also revealed that game developer M2 “painstakingly” worked to emulate all 57 titles “ensuring that every game is playable at the highest quality.”

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini (PC Engine Mini in Japan) will cost $99.99. You can still pre-order a console, and it’s international counterparts via Amazon right now. For that price, you are definitely getting a lot of bang for your buck.

To view the entire list of games coming in both English and Japanese and the announcement trailer scroll below.

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman ‘93

Bonk’s Revenge

Cadash

Chew-Man-Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords Of Thunder

Military Madness

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Splatterhouse

Victory Run

Ys Book I&II

The Japanese-language lineup of PC Engine games

Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo

Aldynes

Appare! Gateball

Bomberman ’94

Bomberman Panic Bomber

Chō Aniki

Daimakaimura

Dragon Spirit

Dungeon Explorer

Fantasy Zone

Galaga ’88

Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

Gradius

Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō –

Jaseiken Necromancer

Nectaris

Neutopia

Neutopia II

Ninja Ryūkenden

PC Genjin

Salamander

Seirei Senshi Spriggan

Snatcher

Spriggan Mark 2

Star Parodier

Super Darius

Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

Super Star Soldier

The Genji and the Heike Clans

The Kung Fu

The Legend of Valkyrie

Ys I・II

