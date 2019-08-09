Konami Announces Final 7 Games Coming To The TurboGrafx-16 Mini

We already knew the Konami’s retro console, the TurboGrafx-16 Mini will be stuffed with 50 games with room for more. Konami on Thursday (August 8) brought that total to 57 with the announcement of the last seven games.
When the retro console arrives March 19, 2020, exclusively through Amazon, retro gamers can look forward to playing the classic horror beat-’em-up Splatterhouse. PC Engine fans will see the return of Japanese titles, classic shooter Galaga ‘88 and fantasy shoot ‘em up Seirei Senshi Spriggan.
The list of the latest additions are:
- Seirei Senshi Spriggan (PC Engine)
- Spriggan Mark 2 (PC Engine)
- Dragon Spirit (PC Engine)
- Galaga ’88 (PC Engine)
- The Genji and the Heike Clans (PC Engine)
- The Legend of Valkyrie (PC Engine)
- Splatterhouse (TurboGrafx-16)
Konami also revealed that game developer M2 “painstakingly” worked to emulate all 57 titles “ensuring that every game is playable at the highest quality.”
The TurboGrafx-16 Mini (PC Engine Mini in Japan) will cost $99.99. You can still pre-order a console, and it’s international counterparts via Amazon right now. For that price, you are definitely getting a lot of bang for your buck.
To view the entire list of games coming in both English and Japanese and the announcement trailer scroll below.
- Air Zonk
- Alien Crush
- Blazing Lazers
- Bomberman ‘93
- Bonk’s Revenge
- Cadash
- Chew-Man-Fu
- Dungeon Explorer
- J.J. & Jeff
- Lords Of Thunder
- Military Madness
- Moto Roader
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- New Adventure Island
- Ninja Spirit
- Parasol Stars
- Power Golf
- Psychosis
- R-Type
- Soldier Blade
- Space Harrier
- Splatterhouse
- Victory Run
- Ys Book I&II
The Japanese-language lineup of PC Engine games
- Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo
- Aldynes
- Appare! Gateball
- Bomberman ’94
- Bomberman Panic Bomber
- Chō Aniki
- Daimakaimura
- Dragon Spirit
- Dungeon Explorer
- Fantasy Zone
- Galaga ’88
- Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
- Gradius
- Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō –
- Jaseiken Necromancer
- Nectaris
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- Ninja Ryūkenden
- PC Genjin
- Salamander
- Seirei Senshi Spriggan
- Snatcher
- Spriggan Mark 2
- Star Parodier
- Super Darius
- Super Momotarō Dentetsu II
- Super Star Soldier
- The Genji and the Heike Clans
- The Kung Fu
- The Legend of Valkyrie
- Ys I・II
Photo: Konami / TurboGrafx-16
