CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

GET THE LOOK: Keke Palmer’s Black And Neon Style Won’t Set You Back One Month’s Rent

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 31, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Keke Palmer has been working with stylist Scot Louie to create some fantastic looks. The actress has joined Strahan & Sara as the third full-time co-host and you know what that means: we’ll be getting daily fashion lewks from Keke! Neon green is definitely on trend for summer and her latest look pairs the hue with black to show how you can take your summer style and upgrade it for a nice transition into Fall.

View this post on Instagram

Slime season. #BigBossLooks

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) on

Palmer posted a photo to her Instagram wearing a white mock neck shirt with a neon blazer paired over it and black faux leather pants. She wore black United Nude sandals with an opaque green. The green neon blazer ($44.50, asos.com) is currently on sale and available for under $50.00. While I couldn’t find the exact faux leather black pants she wore on the Revolve site (she tagged the brand), I was able to find a great dupe ($98.00, revolve.com).  You should run to the United Nude website because her Rockit Tech Cyber mix shoes ($165.00, unitednude.com) are currently almost 50% off!

View this post on Instagram

Posted in my nikes 👅 #BigBossLooks

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) on

The most interesting thing about this jacket is that I think we’ve seen it before. Palmer tagged her ASOS neon green jacket a week ago; however, it wasn’t in crop form. Did the beauty have this piece tailored to create a cropped look? If so, that’s a genius way to remix your summer wardrobe or upgrade a statement piece in a new way to give it a second life.

It’s slime season and Keke shows us how it’s done! What do you think about this look? Sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: If You Can’t Afford Rihanna’s FENTY Shoes, We Found The Solution For You

GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Hairstylist Used His New Wig Line For Her 2019 BET Awards Lewk

GET THE LOOK: Here’s Where To Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’ 2018 AMA’s Style Featuring All Black Designers

Tanyka Renee

GET THE LOOK: How Tanyka Renee Maintained Her Melanated Crop Over Makeup All Day!

10 photos Launch gallery

GET THE LOOK: How Tanyka Renee Maintained Her Melanated Crop Over Makeup All Day!

Continue reading GET THE LOOK: How Tanyka Renee Maintained Her Melanated Crop Over Makeup All Day!

GET THE LOOK: How Tanyka Renee Maintained Her Melanated Crop Over Makeup All Day!

[caption id="attachment_3054477" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto[/caption] Barbados is a beautiful island full of experiences. Already lively, the land transforms into one massive party during Crop Over season. It is an experience of a lifetime! MUST SEE: Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over My Crop Over festivities were full of culture. The six days I spent in Barbados were the most fun I had in a while. This included no sleep, dancing for hours, lots of drinking, indulging in some of the best food and even partying with the Queen Rihanna. All of this could have wrecked havoc on my skin if I let it. [caption id="attachment_3054478" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto[/caption] How did I get and maintain my glow? The work started before I jumped on the plane. The night before my flight I washed, exfoliated my skin, applied toner and a sheet mask. The exfoliation rids the skins surface of dead skin cells allowing for moisture to properly penetrate. During my flight and my entire trip I made sure to drink lots of water. Your body consist of 75% of water. When drinking, sweating, and being in the sun you need to drink more water than you usually do. I double up my intake. Once I landed in Barbados the shenanigans began…. To keep my skin intact I “binge-masked." This process includes a sheet mask every morning and recovery nighttime mask when I went to sleep. This helped with any irritation from the sun, dryness from flight, help with fatigue and maintained my glow. [caption id="attachment_3054476" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto[/caption] The biggest event of Crop Over is called Kadooment Day. The national holiday shuts down the streets! I had the opportunity to wear a frontline costume with the band Krave. This meant I had to be camera ready at all times even in the hot sun, and rain. Due to my crazy party schedule and the makeup artist being fully booked, my makeup was done at 10pm the night before Kadooment. After talking to other carnival participants I learned this was a normal practice. I wanted glowy skin and Bella from @FacesofBellaRouge promised me a glowy look without a sweaty finished. [caption id="attachment_3054478" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto[/caption] I began by prepping my face. Washed, exfoiliated, toned (Ofra Fruit Acid Lotion), moisturized and primed (Inglot magnifying under makeup base). Stay away from oil based products! Bella then applied a matte foundation (Maybeline Super Stay 370), concealer (Maybelline Age Rewind in Tan), eye primer (P. Louise shade 10, eyeshadows (jovias Place Warrior and Saharan ii palate), liner (Loreal Lineur Intense in Black) and lashes. She set my make up using Ben Nye translucent powder in topaz and Sacha Cosmetics in Buttercup) and sealed the look with Ben Nye Final Seal. She also provided me with a touch up kit that included a sponge applicator, a lipgloss, and antibacterial wipes. The next morning after I put on my highlighter on my cheek bones and collar bone. I applied lipgloss and sprayed some more sealing spray. Surprisingly my makeup lasted and my skin glowed all day! Keep scrolling for more images of Tanyka Renne and check out my Instagram for even more adventures @TanykaRenee. www.Tanykarenee.com  

GET THE LOOK: Keke Palmer’s Black And Neon Style Won’t Set You Back One Month’s Rent was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 3 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close