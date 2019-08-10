REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein Dies in Jail

One of the most notorious sexual prediator criminals has reportedly been found dead.

Millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on sex trafficking charges, was found dead in an apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell, according to multiple news outlets. The New York Times and NBC reported his death, based on official sources.

No other information has been reported at this time.

