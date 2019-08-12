via Wkyc:
City of East Cleveland is filing a motion against a jury’s multi-million dollar verdict in a police brutality civil lawsuit against the city.
CLICK HERE to read full story
Cyntoia Brown Is Released From Prison After 15 Years And Black Twitter Rejoices
10 photos Launch gallery
Cyntoia Brown Is Released From Prison After 15 Years And Black Twitter Rejoices
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
LOCAL NEWS: City of East Cleveland To Appeal Verdict was originally published on praisecleveland.com