via BlackAmericaWeb:
Barack and Michelle Obama are teaming up with actor Denzel Washington for a project for Netflix.
In their new roles as content creators and producers for Netflix, Barack and Michelle Obama have secured the rights to Denzel Washington’s film adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Barack And Michelle Obama Team Up With Denzel Washington For Netflix was originally published on praisecleveland.com