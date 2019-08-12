CLOSE
Damian Lillard Has Eyes Set On A Grammy

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Source: Noah Graham / Getty

NBA star Damian Lillard has higher aspirations than simply getting a few props for his rapping ability. In an interview with TMZ, the Portland Trailblazers point guard expressed his desire to win a Grammy Award and be respected as a Hip-Hop artist.

After releasing his new album Big D.O.L.L.A. last Friday, the multi-time All-Star spoke on how much he cared about winning awards and receiving critical acclaim. Dame D.O.L.L.A. concluded the interview saying that if given the opportunity, he’d jump at any offer to perform at the Grammys or BET Awards.

