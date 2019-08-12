Earlier this summer, Jaxson Turner, 12, set a goal to provide backpacks for at least 100 students in need.

In June, Turner told NBC 5 , he wanted to fill each backpack with school supplies to help students start the school year off strong.

Turner didn’t just reach his goal, he crushed it.

The Dallas area pre-teen raised over $17,000 this summer through his lemonade stand and donations. One of those was a $1,000 donation from McKinney, TX Mayor George Fuller.

Turner handed out the backpacks, and took it a step further with free haircuts for the boys and salon visits for the girls, who stopped by his giveaway on Sunday.

“[I’m] so grateful,” Turner told the station before the giveaway started.”I can’t wait to see the smiles today! They’re receiving scientific calculators, binders, Clorox wipes, big book binders with handles. So I hope they’re happy. I’m grateful to have so many people bless me to bless others!”

Events like the giveaway are why in 2018, he started his non-profit, Never 2 Young 2 Care.

N2Y2C sponsors others projects throughout the year, including a Christmas party complete with dinner and fun activities for homeless children, Easter dinner, and generally providing clothing and meals to homeless people.

12-Year-Old Boy Raises $17K In Back-To-School Giveaway was originally published on blackamericaweb.com