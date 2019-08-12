Earlier this summer, Jaxson Turner, 12, set a goal to provide backpacks for at least 100 students in need.
In June, Turner told NBC 5 , he wanted to fill each backpack with school supplies to help students start the school year off strong.
Turner didn’t just reach his goal, he crushed it.
The Dallas area pre-teen raised over $17,000 this summer through his lemonade stand and donations. One of those was a $1,000 donation from McKinney, TX Mayor George Fuller.
Turner handed out the backpacks, and took it a step further with free haircuts for the boys and salon visits for the girls, who stopped by his giveaway on Sunday.
“[I’m] so grateful,” Turner told the station before the giveaway started.”I can’t wait to see the smiles today! They’re receiving scientific calculators, binders, Clorox wipes, big book binders with handles. So I hope they’re happy. I’m grateful to have so many people bless me to bless others!”
Events like the giveaway are why in 2018, he started his non-profit, Never 2 Young 2 Care.
N2Y2C sponsors others projects throughout the year, including a Christmas party complete with dinner and fun activities for homeless children, Easter dinner, and generally providing clothing and meals to homeless people.
Celebrities That Give Back
Celebrities That Give Back
1. Russell WilsonSource: 1 of 15
2. Tom Joyner2 of 15
3. Muhammad Ali3 of 15
4. Oprah Winfrey4 of 15
5. Russell Simmons5 of 15
6. Earvin "Magic" Johnson6 of 15
7. Denzel Washington7 of 15
8. Janet Jackson8 of 15
9. Usher9 of 15
10. Will Smith10 of 15
11. Shaquille O'Neal11 of 15
12. Sheryl Lee Ralph12 of 15
13. Neyo13 of 15
14. Jennifer Hudson14 of 15
15. Kerry Washington15 of 15
12-Year-Old Boy Raises $17K In Back-To-School Giveaway was originally published on blackamericaweb.com