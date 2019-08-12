CLOSE
NEW LIST: ‘THE TOP GREATEST H*ES OF ALL TIME’

Guess Who Came In at #1?

2011 Maxim Hot 100 Party With New Era, Miller Lite, 2(x)ist And Silver Jeans Co. - Red Carpet

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Ok, I couldn’t help but giggle at this a little bit. With all of the ‘greatest of’ lists that are circulating the internet, someone decided to make a ‘Top Greatest H*es of All Time List.’ There is one h*e that is rather disturbed that she didn’t come in at #1 on this list. I think you know who that may be.

Amber Rose, Kid Capri, Vikter Duplaix, And Cast Celebrate Premiere Of Smirnoff's Master Of The Mix In NYC

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty

Amber Rose! She sarcastically responded to the list by writing, “She wrote via IG, “This is bullsh*t I’ve worked my entire life for this, put in my blood, sweat, and tears, I’ve had Slutwalks and even 2 different baby Daddies!! And I still can’t get the #1 H*e spot???? Dammmnnn smh 🤦🏼‍♀️ #outraged Congratulations to my girl @christinamilian tho 😒😔😥🙄.”

***CHECK OUT THE LIST BELOW***

Celebs responded to the list in Amber’s comments. Christina Milian wrote: “I’m so dead! 😭😭😭 I love you! 👸🏆 Bissssssh!” Amy Schumer wrote, “Did I make top 20?”  MariahLynn wrote: “I ain’t even make the cut sis 😹.” Eva Marcille wrote, “I just died!”

This is Hilarious! Way to go H*es!

 

NEW LIST: ‘THE TOP GREATEST H*ES OF ALL TIME’ was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

