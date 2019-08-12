RIHANNA CALLS OUT JOE BIDEN FOR ‘POOR KIDS’ REMARK

Rihanna is really on her politics game lately. The singer just recently called our presidential hopeful Joe Biden after he made a major slip of the tongue comment when speaking about poor kids.

According to PulseOfRadio.com, while Biden was in Iowa doing a campaign speech, he said, “We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” After a pause, he tried to correct himself by saying: “Wealthy kids. Black kids. Asian kids. No, I really mean it. But think how we think about it.” Immediately after, Biden faced a barrage of backlash comments.

RiRi took to IG to respond, writing, “Whoa! And he’s convinced he said something great here! Even when they fake it, the truth about how they feel about us is blatant!”

Do you feel that Biden was offensive?

