Janet Jackson Reveals She Doesn’t Have A Nanny: ‘It’s My Baby And Me’

As one of the biggest superstars in the world, you would think Janet Jackson has a nanny to help her with her two-year-old son, Eissa. Since she has been busy performing during her residency in Las Vegas, she has been hitting the stage non-stop and of course can’t be with her son as much as she wants. The 53-year-old revealed that she balances her career and motherhood without a nanny.

“It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself,” she told Stellar Magazine .”Of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The “Control” singer said that since having her son she has had to tailor her schedule so she can have enough time to rehearse and also fulfill her mommy duties.

“I’ve slowed down a great deal,” she added. “I don’t rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him.”

SEE ALSO: Eve Reveals How Janet Jackson Saved Her Life [VIDEO]

Her 18-show residency, called the Metamorphosis, at Las Vegas’ Park Theater is ending this month.

Jackson welcomed her son back in 2017 with her ex, Wissam Al Mana.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years 29 photos Launch gallery Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years 1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 12 Source:Getty 1 of 29 2. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 2 of 29 3. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 3 of 29 4. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 4 of 29 5. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 5 of 29 6. American Singer Janet Jackson Source:Getty 6 of 29 7. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY Source:Getty 7 of 29 8. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY Source:Getty 8 of 29 9. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY Source:Getty 9 of 29 10. Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - London Source:Getty 10 of 29 11. Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - London Source:Getty 11 of 29 12. Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - London Source:Getty 12 of 29 13. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 13 of 29 14. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 14 of 29 15. Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UK Source:Getty 15 of 29 16. Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UK Source:Getty 16 of 29 17. SMASH HITS/Janet Jackson Source:Getty 17 of 29 18. Janet Jackson Concert Source:Getty 18 of 29 19. Janet Jackson Concert Source:Getty 19 of 29 20. Billboard Music Awards - Season 2018 Source:Getty 20 of 29 21. Janet Jackson en concert en 1995 Source:Getty 21 of 29 22. Janet Jackson Performs live at Olympia Hall in Paris in France Source:Getty 22 of 29 23. Janet Jackson Performing On The 17th American Music Award Source:Getty 23 of 29 24. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Lands End Stage - Day 3 Source:Getty 24 of 29 25. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Lands End Stage - Day 3 Source:Getty 25 of 29 26. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5 Source:Getty 26 of 29 27. MTV EMAs 2018 - Show Source:Getty 27 of 29 28. Janet Jackson in concert Source:Getty 28 of 29 29. Janet Jackson in concert Source:Getty 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years Janet Jackson is going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame. “Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis,” the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame wrote on its site. “She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography.” Here’s to looking back on her performances through the years...

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Janet Jackson Reveals She Doesn’t Have A Nanny: ‘It’s My Baby And Me’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com