SPORTS: Cleveland Indians Unveil Their 2020 Season Schedule

The Cleveland Indians’ 2019 season is currently underway, but as of Monday, August 12th, the team has announced who they will be playing against during next baseball season.

According to News5Cleveland.com, the team has issued a 2020 schedule with a home opener faceoff against its rival up north:

The Tribe will take on the Tigers in the season opener at home on March 26. The home opener begins a six-game homestand featuring a three-game series against the Tigers (March 26, 28, 29), and a three-game series against the White Sox (March 30 to April 1), according to a news release from the team.

Other homestands will include Tampa Bay, Oakland, and for the second time, Detroit, all slated to take place in the spring.

To have a look at the entire Indians 2020 schedule, click here!

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images