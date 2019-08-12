How the mighty have fallen. Sebastian Telfair, once a star prep basketball player and eventually an NBA talent (he was drafted right out of high school), just got sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for gun charges.

However, if you’ve been paying attention, this destiny was inevitable. Telfair was initially arrested in 2017 after police discovered guns in the car and another man were parked in illegally.

According to Bleacher Report, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced today (August 12) that Telfair caught the three-and-a-half year bid for gun possession.

Back in April, it was reported that Telfair’s trial was nothing short of a circus. His estranged wife, and mistress, took the stand to drop dime on him while his sister basically threatened the former with the fade. In fact, Telfair’s sister was arrested by the FBI due to said threats a month later.

Telfair would be eventually convicted of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and now he has learned his fate. Cold world.

But at least it wasn’t the 15 years he could have been hit with.

Ex-NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Sentenced To 3.5 Years in Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: