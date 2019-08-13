Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Niece’s Honor Vs. Conflict With Nieces Family

When your friend is pregnant it should be a happy occasion. But what if your friend tells you what she plans to name her baby and you don’t like it, would you rock the boat? Is it really any of your business? Does it make a difference if they are naming the baby after a relative of your’s but you and that side of the family are on the outs? Is it worth ruining your friendship over?

A sista reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to ask Sam is she about to go to far in regards to her BFF and her baby.

See if Sam Sylk thinks she should keep the peace below.