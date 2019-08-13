Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Don’t Want Him But I Need Him!!

What does it make you when you say that “I don’t want him, but I need him?” Is needing someone a good reason to stay?

A listener reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to say that the man she is with isn’t the man she originally got with, so she wants to bounce, but she has one problem…she needs him.

So Sam Sylk told her “…you need him!?” “This is what you NEED to do…” (see below)