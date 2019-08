via Wkyc:

The City of Clevaland have announced the vendors for the e-scooter and e-bicycle program.

The four companies that were chosen out of the seven who applied to the city for consideration are:

Bird (e-bicycles and e-scooters)

Lime (e-scooters)

Spin (e-scooters)

VeoRide (e-scooters)

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Vendors For The E-Scooter And E-Bicycle Program Have Been Announced was originally published on praisecleveland.com