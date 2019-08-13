CLOSE
Court Takes Control Of Aretha Franklin’s Estate

Amazing Grace Aretha Franklin

Source: Courtesy of NEON / Courtesy of NEON

via BlackAmericaWeb/NY Magee, EURWeb.com/ia USA Today:

Recently during a court hearing a Michigan judge agreed to allow a handwriting expert examine wills discovered in couch cushions after Aretha Franklin‘s death.

Judge Jennifer Callaghan also placed administration of the Queen of Soul’s estate under court supervision. “That means the court will have a role in major decisions about her estate, including the sale of property,” per Page Six. Franklin’s niece Sabrina Owens remains the personal representative for the estate.

