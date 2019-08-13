CLOSE
Missy Elliott Will Become 1st Female Rapper To Receive MTV Video Vanguard Award

The 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards airs on August 26.

2019 Essence Festival - Day 1

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Missy Elliott has achieved much in her 30-year career (and still going), including becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Now the Virginia native can add another historic first in her record books as she’s set to receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs.

Elliott will add a feather to her career cap when the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is handed over to her at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony. The talented singer, songwriter, and rapper will also perform at the event for the first time since 2003.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent at Viacom and Co-Brand Head at MTV International said in a press statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

Past recipients of the award include Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kanye West. The Grammy Award-winning artist has been in the game for over three decades and has sold a whopping 30 million records over that time. Adding to her list of accolades, Elliott was the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The 2019 MTV Music Video Awards will air on August 26.

Photo: Getty

Missy Elliott Will Become 1st Female Rapper To Receive MTV Video Vanguard Award was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Exclusives
