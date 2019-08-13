CLOSE
CNN’s Chris Cuomo Gets Called ‘Fredo’ in Video, Doesn’t React Well

12th Annual CNN Heroes

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo got into a confrontation with another man in a video that has now gone global, with that gentleman calling the journalist the name of a character from ‘The Godfather.’

The video of the two is seen here in this tweet below.

The Root highlights what set off Cuomo the most during the confrontation:

“Fredo is from ‘The Godfather.’ He was a weak brother and they use it as an Italian aspersion,” the Hill reports Cuomo saying.

Yup, he was called a character from the ‘Godfather’ movies.  Fans of the movie recall that ‘Fredo’ was the weakest of the Corleone sons.

Cuomo added that ‘Fredo’ is the Italian version of the N-word, which Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted that it is not.  (Many others feel also that ‘Fredo’ is not like the N-word)

Back to the confrontation, Cuomo later tore into the other gentleman through f-bombs and threats while spectators gathered to watch, and even record some of the verbal altercation.

It was only a matter of time before U.S. President Donald Trump got involved through his Twitter page.  Here is what he tweeted:

Trump, not suprisingly, sided with the man who confronted Cuomo.  However, conservative radio and Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity sided with the CNN host.

Cuomo later issued a tweet saying that he should be “better” then those who engage with him in conflict.

 

