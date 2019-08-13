CNN’s Chris Cuomo Gets Called ‘Fredo’ in Video, Doesn’t React Well

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo got into a confrontation with another man in a video that has now gone global, with that gentleman calling the journalist the name of a character from ‘The Godfather.’
The video of the two is seen here in this tweet below.
The Root highlights what set off Cuomo the most during the confrontation:
“Fredo is from ‘The Godfather.’ He was a weak brother and they use it as an Italian aspersion,” the Hill reports Cuomo saying.
Yup, he was called a character from the ‘Godfather’ movies. Fans of the movie recall that ‘Fredo’ was the weakest of the Corleone sons.
Cuomo added that ‘Fredo’ is the Italian version of the N-word, which Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted that it is not. (Many others feel also that ‘Fredo’ is not like the N-word)
Back to the confrontation, Cuomo later tore into the other gentleman through f-bombs and threats while spectators gathered to watch, and even record some of the verbal altercation.
It was only a matter of time before U.S. President Donald Trump got involved through his Twitter page. Here is what he tweeted:
Trump, not suprisingly, sided with the man who confronted Cuomo. However, conservative radio and Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity sided with the CNN host.
Cuomo later issued a tweet saying that he should be “better” then those who engage with him in conflict.
Article Courtesy of The Root
First Picture Courtesy of Cindy Ord and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Ivan Nikolov and WENN
First through Third Video and First through Fifth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and The Root