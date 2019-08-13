CNN’s Chris Cuomo Gets Called ‘Fredo’ in Video, Doesn’t React Well

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo got into a confrontation with another man in a video that has now gone global, with that gentleman calling the journalist the name of a character from ‘The Godfather.’

The video of the two is seen here in this tweet below.

A man in NY yesterday approached CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo" Cuomo: "You're going to have a problem" Man: "What are you going to do about it?" Cuomo: "I'll fuckin ruin your shit. I'll fucking throw you down these stairs" Credit: "THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon" pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019

The Root highlights what set off Cuomo the most during the confrontation:

“Fredo is from ‘The Godfather.’ He was a weak brother and they use it as an Italian aspersion,” the Hill reports Cuomo saying.

Yup, he was called a character from the ‘Godfather’ movies. Fans of the movie recall that ‘Fredo’ was the weakest of the Corleone sons.

Cuomo added that ‘Fredo’ is the Italian version of the N-word, which Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted that it is not. (Many others feel also that ‘Fredo’ is not like the N-word)

Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, “Fredo” isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother. 😉 https://t.co/sgg6yF7UDO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

Back to the confrontation, Cuomo later tore into the other gentleman through f-bombs and threats while spectators gathered to watch, and even record some of the verbal altercation.

It was only a matter of time before U.S. President Donald Trump got involved through his Twitter page. Here is what he tweeted:

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Trump, not suprisingly, sided with the man who confronted Cuomo. However, conservative radio and Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity sided with the CNN host.

I say good for @ChrisCuomo He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family. Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology. https://t.co/VnyMNgz14U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 13, 2019

Cuomo later issued a tweet saying that he should be “better” then those who engage with him in conflict.

Appreciate all the support but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019

