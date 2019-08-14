CLOSE
#PrisonBae is Single!

Ladies! Do You Still Want a Thug in Your Life?

Jeremy Meeks Court Appearance

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

Remember this guy? We affectionately dubbed him #PrisonBae after his mugshot went viral and the entire female population began to swoon over him. Once released from jail he broke up with his longtime girlfriend and began dating and had a child with billionaire heiress Chloe Green. The couple has reportedly split.

Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

Source: Jean-Charles Vinaj/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the split comes after Chloe was spotted kissing a man on a yacht last weekend. She is reportedly selling the house they shared together in London as well. The exes share one child together.

 

 

 

#PrisonBae is Single! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

