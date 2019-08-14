Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Paid Half For My Ring Can I Keep It?

We have all learned from People’s Court, Judge Judy and our very own Gary Himmel that an engagement ring is a promise of marriage and if the wedding doesn’t go down the ring goes back to the brother that got down on one knee. But what happens when the fiance’ paid for half of the ring? Does she get to keep it?

A not scorned but realist, ex-fiance’, reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to ask his advice on dealing with her broken engagement and him wanting back the ring she paid half for and picked out.

Take a look below if Sam Sylk recommended a good pawn shop or lawyer below