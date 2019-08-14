CLOSE
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series By Ava Duvernay

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre /VF19 / Getty

Cicely Tyson‘s latest role in Ava DuVernay‘s new series will make her one of the oldest series regular on television — and we love everything about that (including that Honorary Oscar last year)! According to Deadline, Tyson will star as “Miss Luma Lee Langston, a legendary star of stage and screen in decades past”, in Cherish The Day, on OWN.

The three-time Emmy award winner will star alongside Alano Miller (Underground) and Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) in the romance anthology series, that will follow a couple who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles during the first season, taking place over five years in eight episodes.

Each episode of DuVernay’s second scripted show at the network will span a day and will reportedly “unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday.” Sounds promising!

Ava and Oprah will serve as Executive Producers.

Queen Mother, Cicely Tyson's recently celebrated her 94th birthday! As many of us know, Tyson has a 60-plus-year career having starred iconic films and TV shows including "Roots," "Sounder," "How To Get Away With Murder" and "The Help" to name a few. In addition, not only has she won an Emmy, Honorary Oscar, a Tony and a Screen Actor Guild Award, she also has rich history of civil and human rights work.  

