Get Ready For Pumpkin Spice Spam!!

The latest food offering will only be available to purchase online.

If you love Spam and Pumpkin Spice, then you are going to love the two of them together.

Ono or "oh no?" Pumpkin spice SPAM dropping this Fall https://t.co/OWX2P4SpDT — khon2 News (@KHONnews) August 14, 2019

From KHON2.com:

On September 23rd, SPAM will welcome the newest flavor to the family, Pumpkin Spice. The beloved canned meat product will be garnished with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg, and will only be available for purchase via Spam.com and Walmart.com.

This is another sign that fall is coming, even though were are not halfway done with August.

