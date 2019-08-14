CLOSE
Get Ready For Pumpkin Spice Spam!!

slices of grilled spam

Source: Brian Yarvin / Getty

The latest food offering will only be available to purchase online.

 

If you love Spam and Pumpkin Spice, then you are going to love the two of them together.

From KHON2.com:

On September 23rd, SPAM will welcome the newest flavor to the family, Pumpkin Spice.

The beloved canned meat product will be garnished with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg, and will only be available for purchase via Spam.com and Walmart.com.

This is another sign that fall is coming, even though were are not halfway done with August.

 

