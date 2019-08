via popsugar:

Congrats to Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin…They are expecting their first child!

Ashley captioned a video of her and Justin announcing the exciting news. “Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better. ” Congrats to the happy couple on their growing family!

CLICK HERE to read story

MODEL ASHLEY GRAHAM PREGNANT WITH FIRST CHILD was originally published on praisecleveland.com