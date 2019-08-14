CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mike Tyson is Smoking How Much Worth of Weed?

Mike Tyson Marijuana Ranch Cannabis Resort Inspired Art Exhibition

Source: IZZY/WENN.com / WENN

Famed boxer Mike Tyson seems to be living large these days, even after he has stopped boxing.

Yet, in the latest installment of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, he revealed some trivia on not only what he is smoking, but how much he spends on it, according to Complex.

“What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked his co-host and former NFL player, Eben Britton, at the interview’s three-minute mark. “Is it $40,000 a month?”

Britton ultimately answers that they smoke “ten tons of weed” every month at Tyson’s marijuana farm in California City, California.

This is not surprising considering the champ has been using weed since he was a kid.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Tullberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of IZZY and WENN

Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90’s KickBack Concert
Sam Sylk and Ginuwine
8 photos

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 3 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close