Mike Tyson is Smoking How Much Worth of Weed?

Famed boxer Mike Tyson seems to be living large these days, even after he has stopped boxing.

Yet, in the latest installment of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, he revealed some trivia on not only what he is smoking, but how much he spends on it, according to Complex.

“What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked his co-host and former NFL player, Eben Britton, at the interview’s three-minute mark. “Is it $40,000 a month?”

Britton ultimately answers that they smoke “ten tons of weed” every month at Tyson’s marijuana farm in California City, California.

This is not surprising considering the champ has been using weed since he was a kid.

