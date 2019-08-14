Six Philadelphia Police Officers Shot During Incident

Gunfire had started in the afternoon in a portion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania near Temple University. It lasted for nearly two hours, but not before several of the city’s police officers were shot.

Philadelphia Police spokesperson Eric Gripp confirmed Wednesday evening that six officers have been shot during a shooting incident in Philadelphia. Gripp said that the officers did not have life-threatening injuries.

Temple went through a lockdown out of caution.

