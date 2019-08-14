CLOSE
Six Philadelphia Police Officers Shot During Incident

Downtown Philadelphia

Gunfire had started in the afternoon in a portion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania near Temple University.  It lasted for nearly two hours, but not before several of the city’s police officers were shot.

From News5Cleveland.com:

Philadelphia Police spokesperson Eric Gripp confirmed Wednesday evening that six officers have been shot during a shooting incident in Philadelphia. Gripp said that the officers did not have life-threatening injuries.

Temple went through a lockdown out of caution.

 

Article Courtesy of ABC News and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Philippe Gerber and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook, KYW-TV Philadelphia, and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

