LOCAL: Ohio Cheerleader Who Buried Newborn’s Body Wants Charges Dropped

People’s level of crazy just keeps getting worse and worse.  This former Ohio cheerleader wants charges dropped after she admitted to burying the body of her newborn baby. SMH… Like are you serious??

Brooke Skylar Richardson, now 20, is charged in Ohio with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment. She has pleaded not guilty.

In a motion filed on August 1, Richardson’s attorneys sought to have all charges dismissed. At issue: whether the baby’s remains had been burned before burial. A forensic anthropologist initially claimed that the bones had been charred — but later seemed to recant that assertion.

