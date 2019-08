Women often think they want a romantic man, but there are some things that make dating a romantic man annoying. Sometimes you want to just go grab food but he has to make everything perfect and a whole production so he holds up your plans. And sometimes they put too much pressure on you to be romantic too!

D.L.’s Top 10 Reasons Dating A Romantic Man Isn’t All That was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

