OHIO: 7-foot Crocodile Found in Creek!!

Whoa! A 7-foot crocodile was discovered in a creek right here in Ohio!! The massive croc was spotted in Preble county on Wednesday (August 14th) according to the Sheriff’s Department. Need proof?

Take a look at the video below:

According to NBC4i.com, the reptile was found in Bantas Creek in West Alexandria by a children’s group from Hilltop Equestrian. Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene and neutralized the crocodile.

 

OHIO: 7-foot Crocodile Found in Creek!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Exclusives
