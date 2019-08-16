CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

Mo’ne Davis Is Taking Her Incredible Talents To Hampton University

Mo'ne Davis

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images / Getty

via BlackAmericaWeb:

Show had the baseball world spinning after her sellar pitching in the Little League World Series Now, 5 years later she’s preparing to start her freshman year at Hampton University on a full ride softball scholarship.

She decided to go to Hampton because she attended predominantly white schools and was ready for, “a change.” She told the crew that she felt “at home” when she visited Hampton.

CLICK HERE to read story

 

GRIFF

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

10 photos Launch gallery

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Continue reading When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Some people like to wear their faith on their sleeve! If that's you, check out these Christian clothing brands below!

Mo’ne Davis Is Taking Her Incredible Talents To Hampton University was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 3 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close