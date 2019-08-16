Mo’ne Davis Is Taking Her Incredible Talents To Hampton University

via BlackAmericaWeb:

Show had the baseball world spinning after her sellar pitching in the Little League World Series Now, 5 years later she’s preparing to start her freshman year at Hampton University on a full ride softball scholarship.

She decided to go to Hampton because she attended predominantly white schools and was ready for, “a change.” She told the crew that she felt “at home” when she visited Hampton.

