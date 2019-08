via Wkyc:

Get ready Kids and North Ridgeville….The Big Bounce America 2019 tour is making a stop at Victory Sports Park and bringing with it the world’s largest bounce house, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Friday, August 23-Sunday, August 25 and Friday, August 29-Sunday, September 1.

