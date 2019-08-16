CLOSE
The IRS Says Mary J. Blige Owes $1M In Back Taxes

Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas

Source: Al Bello / Getty

via BlackAmericaWeb/NY Magee, EURweb.com:

According to Bossip…MJB owes the IRS money for failing to pay taxes on on the money she earned back in 2016 and 2017.

Bossip reports Blige had not responded to the filing as of Monday. Blige was also accused of not paying her bills for 2009, 2010, and 2011 to the tune of $3,426,255.43.

The IRS Says Mary J. Blige Owes $1M In Back Taxes was originally published on praisecleveland.com

