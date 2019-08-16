CLOSE
NBA YoungBoy To Serve 14 Months on House Arrest, Barred From Doing Shows

NBA YB is home after a short prison stint but he's forbidden from getting any performance bags...

Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

NBA YoungBoy’s summer ’19 has been keeping him sweating but not because of the warm weather that comes with the seasonal change. After surviving a drive-by shooting at the Rolling Loud Music Festival this past May, the Atlantic Records artist was sentenced to three months in jail in June for violating his probation from a case he caught in 2016.

 

Luckily for his fans the “Valuable Pain” rapper was recently released roughly two months early after being credited with time served and walked out the facility much to the delight of family members and faithful fans who awaited his release. The moment was captured on Instagram Live and as you can see it was a sight to behold.

Footage of #NBAYoungBoy getting out the slammer!

#NBAYoungBoy is finally home!

Unfortunately for YoungBoy he’ll not only be placed on house arrest for the next 14 months with a GPS ankle monitor, but he’s also prohibited from performing any shows during that time. In other words he won’t be able to bank off his newfound freedom. Still, anything’s better than spending the next few months behin

NBA YoungBoy To Serve 14 Months on House Arrest, Barred From Doing Shows was originally published on hiphopwired.com

