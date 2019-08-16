Hot & Fresh In The Prison: R. Kelly Skipped Court, Reportedly Refused Transport From Jail

R. Kelly can ill afford to tick off prosecutors and judges as he combats a bevy of charges related to sex trafficking, soliciting minors for sex, and sexual misconduct. The troubled R&B singer didn’t show up for his court date on Thursday (August 15), which prosecutors say happened because Kelly refused to be transported.

A routine pretrial hearing, updating a judge on evidence and bail issues, went on without him, but Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood wanted to know why Kelly didn’t make it court.

“The defendant was to be brought to court today. That was all worked out. The sheriffs were going to be bringing him over,” said Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Gonzalez said.

“As I understand it, he refused transport and so that is why the defendant is not before your honor today,” Gonzales said.

Defense lawyer Steve Greenberg said that’s “not 100-percent true” but declined to fully explain why his client didn’t make out of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago.

“I don’t want to discuss matters that I discussed with the U.S. Marshals Service in open court,” Greenberg said. “Suffice it to say, the Marshal Service says that moving Mr. Kelly is a large undertaking.”

The outlet adds that Kelly’s next court date is September 17 and that the judge in the matter expects to see him on that date.

