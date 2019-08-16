CLOSE
Contagious: Feds Have Proof R. Kelly Has STD, Have His Medical Records

The receipts are in their possession.

Cook County prosecutors seek to raise bond on R. Kelly even though heâs already in custody on federal charges

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly had been accused by multiple women of knowingly infecting them with an incurable STD, but little became of the allegations. However, the Feds seem to have the receipts that prove the reportedly illiterate R&B crooner has allegedly passed on the Herpes virus to women he had sex with.

According to Bossip, the authorities have all the receipts.

In an Aug. 15 letter to Kelly’s lawyers, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes said her office had Kelly’s health and medical records from Walgreens, University Health Systems and Urgent Care, adding weight to the claim that Kelly had knowingly infected at least one woman with the herpes virus.

Kelly’s lawyers have denied that he gave the alleged victim the incurable illness, and contended that the government has “zero evidence” that he did.

Besides Kelly’s medical information, Geddes said the government had receipts for hotel stays, Ubers, bank records for both Kelly and his employees and airline receipts for Kelly and his alleged victims that prove he transported them from state to state.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to the multiple federal charges he is facing, but a judge refused to grant him bail. Recently, R’uh refused to travel, making him miss a scheduled court date.

Seems like the jig is finally up.

Contagious: Feds Have Proof R. Kelly Has STD, Have His Medical Records was originally published on hiphopwired.com

