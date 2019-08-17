CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Report: Stephen Curry To Launch First-Ever Golf Program At Howard

American Century Championship - Round Two

Source: Jonathan Devich / Getty

According to reports, Stephen Curry will be bringing the first-ever golf team to Howard University. Casey Bannon of The Golfer’s Journal broke the news on his official Twitter account.

No word as of yet on how involved Curry will be with the program or where tournaments will be played. The former two-time MVP is an avid golfer and plays in celebrity tournaments all across the country. He received an exemption to play in a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental tour for the PGA.

Curry is also a producer for the ABC game show “Holy Moly,” a head to head mini-golf competition on larger than life courses.

Source: Bleacher Report, Casey Bannon

NEWS ROUNDUP: Stephen Curry Becomes First Unanimous NBA MVP…AND MORE

WATCH: Stephen Curry’s Most Electrifying Plays

 

Report: Stephen Curry To Launch First-Ever Golf Program At Howard was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 1 hour ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close