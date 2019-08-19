via Wkyc:
There’s a new way to fight crime and tonight Cleveland City Council will vote on it..The will be voiting on new gunfire detection technology that would allow police to pinpoint shots within a minute without ever getting a 911 call.
Its called ShotSpotter, uses sensors mounted on light poles.
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland City Council To Vote On Gunfire Detection Technology