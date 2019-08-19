CLOSE
BOY DONATES 15K TO ST JUDE RESEARCH HOSPITIAL

via news5:

What a heartwarming story…A 7th grader donated all of his livestock premiums from the Huron County Fair in a very generous way, donating them all to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to Western Reserve Schools.

BOY DONATES 15K TO ST JUDE RESEARCH HOSPITIAL was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Exclusives
