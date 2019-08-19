via news5:
What a heartwarming story…A 7th grader donated all of his livestock premiums from the Huron County Fair in a very generous way, donating them all to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to Western Reserve Schools.
BOY DONATES 15K TO ST JUDE RESEARCH HOSPITIAL was originally published on praisecleveland.com