CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ice Cube Says’ “Last Friday” Should Be Released on Film’s 25th Anniversary

Poster For 'Friday'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

The wait may soon be over!

Rumors were circling that a new installment to the Friday series would be coming soon. Ice Cube sat down with ESPN to talk about Last Friday.

Related: Ice Cube &amp; Mike Epps Spotted Filming New ‘Friday’ Movie

In the sit down, Cube confirmed that the script is done and pre-production is getting ready to start. Cube has plans to release the movie  on April 20, 2020, which will be the 25th anniversary of the original Friday.

Only thing he has to do now is start hiring actors. A source spoke to  Chris Tucker, who played “Smokey.” Tucker says he is going to consider coming back to play the legendary role “as long as everything looks good.”

Related: Chris Tucker Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is On The Way: “We Working On It Now”

Fingers Crossed! We can’t wait to see the movie!

Source: ladbible.com

Ice Cube Says’ “Last Friday” Should Be Released on Film’s 25th Anniversary was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 50 mins ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close