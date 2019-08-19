LOCAL NEWS: Amazon Hiring at Its New Euclid Fulfillment Center

Amazon has been opening fulfillment centers all over the nation, including a few in Ohio. Now, on the heels of bringing one to life on the old Randall Park Mall in North Randall, the tech giant is now looking to add some bodies to its Euclid location on the former home for Euclid Square Mall.

Over 2,000 are needed for jobs at the upcoming warehouse, but you have to be 18 and over “with a high school diploma.”

According to Fox8.com:

Amazon’s minimum wage is $15. Benefits include healthcare from day one, 401k with 50% match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and pre-paid tuition for high-demand fields.

No word on when Amazon is hiring or what is the exact date the Euclid fulfillment center will open.

