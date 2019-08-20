via Wkyc:

Need a job…Amazon is hiring more that 2,000 people for full time positions at its new Euclid Fufillment center.

The company will offer a $15 minimum wage with benefits, which include comprehensive health care, 401 (k) with 50 % match and up to 20 weeks paid paternal leave, among other benefits.

At the Euclid facility, employees will pick, pack and ship items like electronics, books, housewares and toys to customerS.

LOCAL NEWS: NEED A JOB? AMAZON IS HIRING was originally published on praisecleveland.com