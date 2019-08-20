CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: NEED A JOB? AMAZON IS HIRING

The Psychology of success

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

via Wkyc:

Need a job…Amazon is hiring more that 2,000 people for full time positions at its new Euclid Fufillment center.

The company will offer a $15 minimum wage with benefits, which include comprehensive health care, 401 (k) with 50 % match and up to 20 weeks paid paternal leave, among other benefits.

At the Euclid facility, employees will pick, pack and ship items like electronics, books, housewares and toys to customerS.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: NEED A JOB? AMAZON IS HIRING was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 48 mins ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close