LOCAL NEWS: CPD EXPLAINS PURSUIT POLICIES ON ATVs, DIRT BIKES

CPD explained their pursuit polices on ATV’s and dirt bikes after after a mob of illegal ATV and dirt bike riders recently took over city streets.
The incident happened Sunday, August 11, and shows a Cleveland police officer trying to stop an illegal ATV rider at East 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue
As the sergeant approaches, the rider rams the officers bike, knocking him off of it.
The officer gives chase and catches up to him, but the rider refuses to pull over. Two officers continue, but after several minutes, they terminate the chase.
