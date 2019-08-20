CLOSE
Lil Wayne Mourns The Passing of Former NFL Player, Cedric Benson

The tragic news of Benson's passing shocked former teammates and fans alike...

Over the weekend the sports world was shocked when news broke that former NFL star Cedric Benson was killed in an motorcycle accident in West Austin, Texas on Saturday night (Aug. 17). Benson was only 36.

 

The outpour amongst his peers and fans were heartfelt and touching and amongst those mourning his passing was Green Bay Packer fan, Lil Wayne who took to Twitter to express his condolences and appreciation of Benson’s time in the green and yellow.

Cedric Benson was a Texas Longhorn running back legend and went fourth overall to the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL draft. Though he didn’t quite live up to the hype in Chicago, Benson did have some good years once he landed with the Cincinnati Bengals before ultimately ending his career in Green Bay where he was limited to just 5 games thanks to a foot injury in 2012.

According to reports, Benson and a woman were killed when a minivan crashed into his motorcycle when trying to cross an intersection at Mt. Bonnell Rd. around 10:20 p.m. Cedric Benson will be missed.

Rest in Power.

Exclusives
