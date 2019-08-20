Priscilla Shirer Comments On Hillsong’s Marty Sampson and Joshua Harris Walking Away From The Faith

via Hallels:

Recently there were stories about how Joshua Harris and Hillsong’s former worship leader and songwriter Marty Sampson have both walked away from the Christian faith.

Author, motivational speaker, actress, Christian evangelist Priscilla Shirer was not surprised because Jesus himself predicted that many will turn away from God in the last days.

