Nipsey Hussle’s Team Announces PUMA Collaboration

Prior to Nipsey Hussle’s death he was working to collaborate with Puma.

Even though he is no long with us, his team has been working really hard to get this deal going!

In an Instagram post that featured a photo of Nipsey’s hands along with his TMC logo, PUMA logo, and the date 9.5.19, the caption detailed Nipsey’s hands-on approach to the collection as well as his team’s commitment to ensuring Nipsey’s vision for the clothing be carried out in the way he intended.

