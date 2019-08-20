CLOSE
AARP Is Celebrating Sisterhood

We are just a week away from the Tom Joyner Family Reunion and everyone is excited! AARP is back as a sponsor again this year and Shani Hosten can’t wait! They’re sponsoring the grown folks concert Friday night Brandi, Robin Thicke and Leela James. AARP members can come by their booth and upgrade to VIP tickets while supplies last.

And after the concert, she says”Saturday will be all about the sisters!” They’re celebrating one year of their Sisters Letter program that sends a weekly newsletter written by Black women for black women. There will also be a sisterhood talk with Sybil and Kim Coles. If you’d like to sign up for the newsletter visit Sistersletter.com.

Hosten encourages everyone to stop by the AARP booth because, “there’s something for everybody!”

