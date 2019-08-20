SPORTS: The Browns Are On This Year’s Sports Illustrated Cover

In what could be a blessing or a curse, this year’s Cleveland Browns have made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

From WJW Fox 8:

Sports Illustrated tweeted out a picture Tuesday of the cover that shows OBJ and Jarvis Landry and says, “Bold Prediction! Cleveland’s First Division Title in 30 years — Can they win SB LIV?” The article refers to the Browns as “Super Bowl contenders” and notes the team is coming into the 2019 season with the sixth-best odds to win it all.

While it’s thrilling to see the team get some positive press, fans are worried that this could mark the end of Browns’ season before it even started.

However, not everyone believes in curses.

Either way, GO BROWNS!

